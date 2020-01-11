Wenona Beach Estates floods as winds blow Saginaw Bay waves over breakwall

(1/11/2020) - Wenona Beach Estates began flooding in Bay County as high winds blowing across Saginaw Bay pushed waves over a breakwall.

Waves off Saginaw Bay crash over the seawall at Wenona Park Beach Estates in Bay County.

Winds increased precipitously through Saturday morning, stirring up high waves that came crashing partially into the neighborhood. Some residences right on the water were completely surrounded by water.

Wind gusts were expected to reach 50 mph across the bay at times Saturday during the brunt of the storm. Sleet and freezing rain were compounding the situation.

The National Weather Service issued a Gale Warning for the open waters of Lake Huron. Waves were expected to reach 23 feet high.