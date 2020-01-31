West Branch buzzing over Anthony Zettel's Super Bowl appearance

We are showcasing another player with mid-Michigan ties heading to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Anthony Zettel graduated from Ogemaw Heights High School in West Branch.

"This is the talk of the town," says Mary Short.

Its seems everyone in West Branch is talking about number 92 for the San Francisco 49ers, Anthony Zettel. The 2011 Ogemaw Heights graduate caught on with the 49ers at the end of the regular season, and the defensive lineman has been getting several snaps a game through the playoffs.

It's been a cool week, a lot of the kids remember him," says Ogemaw Heights assistant principal Will Robelli.

He last saw Zettel late last year.

"He actually came back for a home football game, watch a game here, talked to him for a little bit," says Robelli.

"This is fantastic, we are super exicted for Anthony and for the community, and how much work he put in here to get where he is, it's been phenomenal," says Short

She works at Mac's Place, a restaurant owned by the Zettel family. Eric Reed sold the restaurant to them 19 years ago.

"In 2001 when I sold the restaurant to his parents, he was just a little guy," says Reed.

Zettel went to Penn State, was drafted by the Lions in 2016, who of course made a mistake by cutting him. He spent some time with the Browns and Bengals before signing with San Fran.

"Years ago, a lot of people said he would never make it, once he sees college, we will never see the field, he just excelled at every level," says Reed.

He's excelled all the way to the Super Bowl. The restaurant started a drawing today where people can enter for a chance to win an autographed Zettel jersey, football or hat.

Needless to say, most in town will be cheering for the 49ers on Sunday.

"Oh absolutely, how can you not be, right," says Reed.