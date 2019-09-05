West Nile Virus found in Saginaw County birds

(9/5/19) - Officials announced a spike in the West Nile Virus in birds in Saginaw County.

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission said three crows and one blue jay collected last week tested positive.

It said it was an important reminder to use bug repellent and avoid mosquitos.

So far this year, there have been no human cases of West Nile Virus confirmed in Michigan.

Anyone who saw a crow or blue jay that had been dead for less than 24 hours was asked to contact the Mosquito Abatement Commission at 989-755-5751.

It offered the following tips for how people can protect themselves:

• Limit outdoor activities or take precautions to avoid biting when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

• Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Only use products that are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

• When outdoors wear socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts.

• Make sure windows and doors have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water found in birdbaths, wading pools, and old tires. Contact SCMAC to report standing water in ditches, yards, fields or similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.