Westwood Heights school district teachers demand wage increase at 'informational' picket

(10/03/2018) - Westwood Heights School District teachers --chanting 'we want a contract' --staged an 'informational picket' outside of Hamady High School before Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting.

The teachers have been working without a contract since June 30th.

"Our shirt says 'why not us' because the teachers are beginning to feel very under-served and very unappreciated," said Dianne Coplin.

The elementary science teacher didn't hold back--questioning why administrators and support staff were all offered new contracts:

"Look at what you've given them in raises - and then think about your teachers," she said to the board.

Coplin says this is especially hard to stomach given that the District is doing well right now:

"Our classrooms are full," she said,"we're just built this great big football stadium that we're going to open tomorrow night. All of this is going on - yet they're not offering the teacher's anything."

The last meeting between negotiators was Monday afternoon.

Superintendent Peter Toal says the lines of communication are open:

"I've met with them every time they're requested a meeting," he said," I've called for several myself."

When asked about their demands for a wage increase - he had this to say:

"We continue to meet with the teacher's representatives on a regular basis, and we'll continue to do our negotiating through that process."

The contract that ended in June was a three year contract.

The teachers would like another three year contract.

They say they'll continue their work in the classroom as this plays out.