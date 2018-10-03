Westwood Heights school district teachers demand wage increase at 'informational' picket

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:34 PM, Oct 03, 2018

FLINT, Michigan (WJRT) - (10/03/2018) - Westwood Heights School District teachers --chanting 'we want a contract' --staged an 'informational picket' outside of Hamady High School before Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting.

The teachers have been working without a contract since June 30th.

"Our shirt says 'why not us' because the teachers are beginning to feel very under-served and very unappreciated," said Dianne Coplin.

The elementary science teacher didn't hold back--questioning why administrators and support staff were all offered new contracts:

"Look at what you've given them in raises - and then think about your teachers," she said to the board.

Coplin says this is especially hard to stomach given that the District is doing well right now:

"Our classrooms are full," she said,"we're just built this great big football stadium that we're going to open tomorrow night. All of this is going on - yet they're not offering the teacher's anything."

The last meeting between negotiators was Monday afternoon.

Superintendent Peter Toal says the lines of communication are open:

"I've met with them every time they're requested a meeting," he said," I've called for several myself."

When asked about their demands for a wage increase - he had this to say:

"We continue to meet with the teacher's representatives on a regular basis, and we'll continue to do our negotiating through that process."

The contract that ended in June was a three year contract.

The teachers would like another three year contract.

They say they'll continue their work in the classroom as this plays out.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus