Westwood Heights district hosts food giveaway

(5/2/2020) - The Westwood Heights school district partnered with a non-profit group to give away more than 9,000 pounds of food.

The Best Food Forward Program and the school district don't want anyone to go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With school closures, job disruptions, and health risks concerning our community the district wants to help as many people they can in need.

The groups are planning food drives on May 22 and June 12 at McMonagle Elementary School from 10am until 1pm.

