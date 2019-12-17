Westwood Heights schools giving away 20,000 pounds of food

(12/17/2019) - The Westwood Heights School District is planning a pair of food giveaways for families on Thursday.

Thanks to a partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and Best Food Forward Program, the district has 20,000 pounds of food to distribute.

"Their generosity is helping to ensure that all of our families will have a safe and happy holiday," Westwood Heights Schools Superintendent Peter Toal said.

The giveaways will begin at the following times after holiday band and drama class performances:

-- 2 p.m. at Hamady Middle/High School at 3223 W. Carpenter Road.

-- 6:30 p.m. at McMonagle Elementary School at 3484 N. Jennings Road.

Westwood Heights schools are taking part in the food giveaways to make sure families have enough to eat during the long Christmas break. The giveaways are geared for families of the district, but nobody will be turned away while supplies last.

The Best Food Forward program aims to connect students with the healthy food they need for success through nutrition education and robust food programs. Westwood Heights joined the program in October.