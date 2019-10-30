Westwood Heights schools offer Best Food Forward to fill in gaps for families

(10/30/2019) - A new program is working to connect Flint students and their families to healthy food.

The Westwood Heights School District partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and Michigan Department of Education to launch Best Food Forward.

They celebrated Tuesday night with a Trunk or Treat event at McMonagle Elementary. Superintendent Peter Toal said the program aims to make sure families have access to food all year.

"We have students that have food gaps in their annual year -- in the summer, during Christmas break, spring break, snow days -- and we're trying to fill those food gaps to eliminate that source of stress on the families," he said.

Toal said the food drive will be a regular event and the schools also will have mobile food trucks going into neighborhoods. The dates have not yet been announced.