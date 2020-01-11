Wet roads turn to ice with snow on top around Mid-Michigan

(1/11/2020) - Drivers had slow-going on many major highways around Mid-Michigan with snow, sleet and freezing rain turning to ice Saturday evening.

Michigan State Police asked everyone to stay off the roads unless there was an emergency around midday Saturday. That advice continued for the evening and overnight hours, as road conditions got much worse.

The Genesee County 911 Communications Center received reports of 66 crashes countywide since midnight Saturday morning.

Church and event closings were rolling in Saturday evening because roads conditions weren't expected to get any better overnight.

On Davenport Avenue in Saginaw, roads are snow covered, plus there is ice underneath it -- and that made it a little tricky for snow removal companies.

"The main thing right now is we want to get all the ice out from the freezing rain," said snow plower Mark Militello.

He said the way this winter storm unfolded is making conditions a little tough to clear driveways and parking lots.

"So we get more powder on top of that, we are sliding all over the place and get some traction and we can move the snow," Militello said.

Plow trucks had difficulty gaining traction on the ice.

"Yeah, you are sliding all over the place," Militello said. "Doesn't matter what tires you got, there are no good tires for ice."

The snow started falling across the Great Lakes Bay Region in the late afternoon, following a lot of rain and then freezing rain, along with strong winds.

Bay County is still dealing with some flooding issues, but Doug Dore, who lives at Wenona Beach Estates, says a sea wall prevented worse flooding.

He's thankful widespread power outages never materialized.

"With the ice on the lines it's going to cause weight, and it's a possibility of power going out," Dore said. "But we have a generator."

The power did go out along and Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Saginaw Township when a line snapped. Traffic and streets lights were out on the normally busy roads.

The attention now shifts to making the roads safe. So with temperatures getting colder, drivers are advised to take it extra slow on the roadways over night and certainly tomorrow morning -- or just stay home.