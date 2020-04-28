What a new 'normal' might look like for UAW workers

(04/28/2020) -- Next month, the big three could begin resuming limited operations at plants all across the country-- but when that does happen, what exactly will that look like and what safety measures will be in place?

"I think you'll see a lot of visual aids as far as where people can be, where they shouldn't be," said UAW Region 1D Assistant Director Steve Dawes.

Dawes said whenever plant operations start back up, workers should expect an entirely new normal.

"I see a lot of interest and focus on the common things that everybody touches. Places that have turn styles where everybody walks in and out. I would hope that you would see much like you would see in the hospital where just about every corner you have one of them hand sanitizers with the foam available," Dawes said.

Dawes knows some workers will be hesitant and concerned about returning to work, but says worker's health and safety is top priority.

"This is something brand new, so we really are going to be cautiously looking at how to open these up in the most safe pattern we can open them up in."

Re-opening procedures and protocols will be up to local UAW leaders and plant management.

Dawes wants to make sure people trust that their work environment is clean and safe.

"We have the best health and safety program around. We firmly believe that when you leave work from your home, you ought to go home the same way you came to work."