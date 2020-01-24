What doctors are saying about avoiding Coronavirus

(01/24/2020) - The Coronavirus is so new that there currently is not a vaccine.

It's a virus that started in Wuhan, China and is spreading quickly into countries like the United States.

As the CDC continues to learn more, doctors say the number one priority should be avoiding exposure. It involves many of the same things you do to avoid the common cold.

According to the CDC, patients with the infection reported mild to severe respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Initially, that suggested animal-to-person spread, but now, patients aren't reporting exposure to animals, meaning the spread is likely person-to-person.

It's not clear how contagious the virus is, but doctors say to avoid it using the same protection as fending off the common cold.

Both the CDC and World Health Organization say first, wash your hands. Also, keep an alcohol-based hand sanitizer nearby. Cover your face if you cough or sneeze, avoid touching your face, avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home if you are sick.

The SARS outbreak in 2002-03 killed about 800 people, but it isn't known yet if this illness could be as bad.

To this point, more than 40 people have died from Coronavirus.

Online, there are many photos of the public wearing a face mask to avoid getting sick.

This isn't actually a practice the CDC recommends for preventing the infection. While it might seem like a good idea, they say instead, wash your hands frequently.

For more information from the CDC, visit our "Related Links" section below (mobile) or on the right side (desktop.)