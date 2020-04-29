What the real estate market might look like as economy slowly reopens

(04/29/2020) --The coronavirus pandemic has put the U.S. housing market on hold. But as restrictions ease up and the economy begins to reopen, what will that mean for potential home buyers and sellers?

According to Rob Moen with the East Central Association of Realtors, prior to COVID-19, the U.S. was very much in a seller's market. Now, as parts of the economy begin to start back up, Moen said there will be a shortage of inventory (homes) more so than we had before COVID-19.

That would suggest that homes on the marekt would be snatched up pretty quick, right? Think again.

"The X factor is how many buyers out there are going to be affected to the point that they're not able to purchase right away," Moen said.

And that big bump in the road could be because of being laid off, for example.

"I've talked to quite a few people that haven't got their unemployment checks yet. Six weeks in, they've missed payments, and that might affect their ability to secure financing."

So flipping the switch on the housing market isn't going to happen overnight. Moen said it is going to take some time for things to line back up into place. He said it helps that the housing market was doing so well prior to COVID-19.

"I don't think we're going to experience a market crash. I've had people say oh, values are going to fall off the face of the earth. I don't think that's the case here."