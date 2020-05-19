What to expect for your next dine-in experience

(5/19/2020) - Going to a restaurant used to be easy, you just take your family get a good meal and have a good time.

But this Friday the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City areas will see another type of dine-in experience.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that bars, restaurants and offices in Northern Michigan will be allowed to reopen dining facilities partially on Friday in time for Memorial Day weekend.

It's not just the restaurants up north preparing for reopening, but all around the state.

"We have everything. We're doing something called an express check, so they can basically pay their tab without a tab, we have QR codes, we have disposable menus and anyone to order online as far as to go order they can pick-up curbside," said Luis Fernandes, Redwood Steakhouse & Brewery managing partner.

"I guess the biggest challenge is making sure people feel safe coming into the restaurant. They are a lot of procedures and plans we have in place to do that. One is individual silverware for each customer coming in the door which will have sanitizer wipe, a disposable napkin, fork and knife."

Whenever the steak house opens its door for dining-in again, it will have to be at 50% capacity which will bring some changes to the menu.

"Our menu is probably going to be reduced down just a little bit and we'll keep adding as business picks-up," said Fernandes. "Everybody is ready to open this up. But of course again to open back up we have to be ready and be safe and be sure everything is ready to go."