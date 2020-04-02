What to know if you’re pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic

When it comes to the coronavirus, there is no current evidence that suggests pregnant women are at a higher risk of catching the disease.

However, a woman's immune system is lowered during pregnancy, making her more susceptible to illness in general.

-- Continue to avoid anyone who is sick

-- Protect yourself by coughing or sneezing into your elbow

-- Wash your hands frequently

When it comes time to deliver, you may only be allowed one visitor with you at the hospital.

That's because COVID-19 is extremely contagious -- and hospital's resources across the country are spread thin.

Check with your hospital to see if there are any changes to their policies.

And what if the mother has been diagnosed with COVID-19?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't have enough data to determine if a mother can pass the virus to her baby while in utero or during birth.

In either case, separating the baby and mother may be recommended to protect the infant's weak immune system.

There is no current evidence showing the virus is found in breast milk.

But if a mother has tested positive for coronavirus, the decision on whether to breastfeed should be made with her health care providers.

