What we can learn from what happened in Gilroy, CA

(07/29/19) -- Attending a fair or festival for most people involves having lots of fun. That's not what happened in Gilroy, California over the weekend where a gunman shot and killed 3 people and injured more than a dozen.

The incident raises questions about how well prepared people are should the unthinkable happen.

"What if something happened, where would I hide, where would I shield myself and if you keep that in mind if something does happen, you're ahead of the game," said Tom Mynesberge who founded Critical Incident Management in Bay City. His job is to teach businesses, organizations, churches, schools and others what to do in the event of a crisis. In this case, a mass shooting.

"You take the event that occurred in California there, be aware, if you see something that looks out of place, report it in," he said.

We also spoke with Teachout Security Solutions in Flint. They encourage people to think ahead.

"When they go to the event, know where the exits are, identify law enforcement and security if they need help, know the area well, know the event history and just plan," said Bart Bennett, Director of Special Services.

Witnesses say when the gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, it initially sounded like fireworks.

"Back in the Las Vegas shooting, they said it was part of the show. Be alerted. If it goes in succession like that and you don't see things going off, you better be moving," Mynsberge said.

Because in that time frame between when shots are fired and police are on the way, it becomes a game of survival.

"If you can find shielding, I always say you put stuff between you and bad things that are happening, our cops are trained to stop them, but give me that chance to put a barrier up and they'll come in and take care of things."

Those that were killed over the weekend range in age from 6 to 20 years old.

The suspected shooter has been identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan.