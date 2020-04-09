Where to turn if you lose your health insurance

(04/09/2020) -- So you're out of a job,your health insurance has been terminated and we're in the midst of a global pandemic. What do you do?

"What our enrollment staff does once they call us is they'll talk over the phone with them about what they might qualify for and then we can help them get signed up for that."

Jim Milanowski is the President and CEO of the Genesee Health Plan. He said those without insurance have several options including the federal marketplace, the Healthy Michigan Plan or the Genesee Health Plan itself.

"It covers things like doctor's visits, prescriptions, x-rays. There's a lot of people out there who might have lost their job and have chronic health conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure and their out of medication and wondering what they can do," Milanowski said.

Milanowski knows this can be a difficult and scary time for everyone.

Even if you're not looking for health insurance but still have questions regarding your health or maybe COVID-19, the Genesee Health Plan has a team of health navigators and nurses ready to help.

"It kind of takes a little bit of that worry away when you have someone to talk to and are trained to help somebody," he said.

The number for the Genesee Health Plan is 1-844-232-7740.

For residents outside of Genesee County looking for coverage, the number to call is 1-855-276-4627.