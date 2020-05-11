Whitmer: Hopes to increase testing to 450,000 in May

Michigan is currently in the third phase of the plan to reopen called "flattening".

With that, Michigan is increasing COVID-19 testing around the state.

"In just two weeks, Michigan has gone from 4,000 tests a day to 14,000. Our goal is to test 450,000 Michiganders in the month of May," said Gov. Whitmer.

Chief Operating Officer Tricia Foster says the state is encroaching on its goal of 15,000 tests per day and says this plan was implemented with the help of the federal government to get supplies.

"We have about 30 labs we're working with in the state of Michigan. Those labs can manage anywhere from 50 tests a day to more than 7,000 tests per day," said Foster.

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso can run up to 250 tests per day in house and was one of the first health care providers in Mid-Michigan to expand testing to include asymptomatic individuals.

President and CEO Brian Long said in a statement to ABC12, "We have taken an aggressive stance toward testing from very early on." He continued, "Testing is the best measure of defense we have against COVID-19 right now as it helps us understand just how widespread and far-reaching the disease truly is."

In addition, Michigan is increasing contact tracing which involves identifying individuals affected positively by COVID-19 and interviewing close contacts about their symptoms and health.

"At the same time there are 100 state staff that are conducting these case investigations together with the health departments and will be ramping up further to create an army of contact tracers both paid staff and volunteers," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Chief Medical Executive.

The next step is to hire up to 1 thousand paid staff in partnership with local health departments. Owosso's Memorial Healthcare is onboard with more testing as they believe it's essential to overcome this pandemic.

Stating: "This type of action is critical to fight the disease and will be even more instrumental in helping us determine when and how to reopen our great state."

"Aggressive testing, contact tracing and isolation,” Dr. Khaldun continued, “will be the only way we get ahead of this disease."