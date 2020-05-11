Whitmer: Coronavirus orders are 'not suggestions, not optional'

(5/11/2020) - As protests and civil disobedience against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus orders mount, she is calling for help from all leaders to turn down the heat.

Whitmer is concerned about an increasingly violent rhetoric among protesters. She has received a dozen death threats over her orders closing much of Michigan's economy to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Whitmer called on Republican leaders to denounce violence among protesters.

“People can have any opinion they want, but to threaten someone else is beyond the pale,” she said. “I would appreciate it if others would do their part to turn down the heat.”

Whitmer supports protests and allowing residents to exercise their First Amendment rights. However, she said they need to wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow other guidelines while protesting.

“Let’s keep our whits about us and do the next right thing,” Whitmer said.

She said residents also need to follow her orders regardless of how much they agree or disagree with them. She said the orders have the force of law, so they are "not suggestions, not optional or helpful hints."

"I expect all Michiganders to follow the law unless and until a court decides otherwise," Whitmer said.

When Owosso barber Karl Manke reopened his shop in violation of Whitmer's orders last week, dozens of supporters who disagree with the orders have demonstrated outside.

Whitmer acknowledged the frustration many residents feel over not getting a haircut when they want. She wants a haircut herself, along with her husband.

But Whitmer said the orders in place that prohibit barbers, hair stylists and spas from operating prevent the spread of coronavirus around the state. She's keeping them in place to prevent a second wave of the illness.

“The devastation from a second wave could dwarf what we’ve already endured together,” Whitmer said.

Licensed professionals, including barbers, could face consequences for failing to follow coronavirus orders. But Whitmer pointed out the measures appear to be working as numbers of new cases and deaths continue to fall while testing increases.