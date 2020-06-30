Whitmer: East Lansing coronavirus outbreak should be wake-up call as cases increase

(6/30/2020) - While Michigan remains in good shape with coronavirus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cautioned that the illness is seeing a resurgence.

She said an outbreak at Harper's Restaurant & Brewpub in East Lansing earlier this month should serve as a wake-up call for Michigan residents who are easing up on coronavirus safety measures.

The restaurant has been linked to more than 100 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state. Whitmer highlighted one person who got coronavirus at Harper's and then spread it to a party in Grosse Pointe.

“This is happening across the country, but we have to learn from this instance here in Michigan," she said.

The Harper's outbreak and others are blamed for a modest increase in coronavirus cases statewide. Whitmer pointed out daily statistics are much better than the height of the pandemic in late March and April, but numbers over the past week are worse than the first half of June.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 373 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday. That is the fifth day out of the last week with more than 300 cases.

Michigan now has 63,870 confirmed cases of the illness.

The state also reported 32 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday, which is the most in more than a month. Michigan's total number of deaths increased to 5,947 on Tuesday.

In Genesee County, nine more cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday for a total of 2,189. No more deaths were attributed to the illness, so the total stays at 261.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported only seven more confirmed cases of coronavirus and no deaths on Tuesday for totals of 1,228 and 120.

Three more confirmed coronavirus patients in Saginaw County were listed as recovered Thursday for a total of 642.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 2,189 cases and 261 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,228 cases, 120 deaths and 642 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases and three recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Bay, 354 cases, 29 deaths and 307 patients recovered, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Clare, 27 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 26 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 82 cases and 13 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 57 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 98 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 101 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 249 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 124 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, 14 cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Roscommon, 22 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 45 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Shiawassee, 250 cases, 27 deaths and 211 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and one death.

-- Tuscola, 227 cases and 26 deaths, which is no change.