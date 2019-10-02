Whitmer: Legislature wasn't 'genuine' during budget negotiations

(10/2/2019) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the Republican-led Legislature wasn't "geniune" during the state budget the negotiation process.

She said that's why she issued 147 line-item vetoes on the budget before signing it on Tuesday. The $59 billion budget covers the state fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020.

ABC12 talked to Whitmer one-on-one Wednesday in an exclusive interview.

Whitmer said the Legislature's budget funded their priorities but underfunded other important government functions, such as health care, literacy coaches for at-risk children and career technical education programs.

"They slashed funding in critical things like corrections, where we have to monitor 4,000 people on tethers," Whitmer said. "That would go dark by the holidays if I had just simply accepted the budget that the legislature sent me."

Republicans disagree. House Speaker Lee Chatfield of Levering said there were negotiations but Whitmer stepped away from the table.

He said lawmakers spent the final three weeks of September working on the budget while Whitmer refused to meet.

