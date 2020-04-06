Whitmer: Michigan is 'slowing the rate of increase' in coronavirus patients

(4/6/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discussed new data Monday that may show Michigan's rate of coronavirus increases may be slowing in the hardest hit areas.

She said hospitals are reporting the number of patients being discharged is increasing recently. However, she said Michigan hasn't reached it's peak of coronavirus cases yet, as growth is still occurring.

“It does not mean the number is going down, but it does mean we are slowing the rate of increase," Whitmer said. "That’s why we all have to continue doing our part and being aggressive.”

She expects to announce an extension of her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order this week, but details were not provided Monday.

Whitmer cited a New York Times study that shows travel in Michigan has slowed to much lower levels than in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

The Metro Detroit area is a national hot spot for COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus. The area has 40% of Michigan's population, but accounts for 80% of coronavirus cases.

Hospitals in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are filling up quickly. State health officials are setting up an temporary overflow medical treatment facility at the TCF Center in Detroit, which Whitmer said will begin receiving patients this week.

Statewide, 3,768 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday and 1,383 of them were on ventilators. Nearly 90% of them were in Southeast Michigan, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive.

Whitmer added that the dire situation for health care personal protection equipment around Detroit also is improving. She said the situation was day-to-day last week and stockpiles are very low at Beaumont Health, Henry Ford Health and the Detroit Medical Center.

On Monday, the stock of N-95 masks was down to three days at Beaumont, four days at Henry Ford and fewer than 10 days at the DMC. Face shields were down to a three-day supply and surgical gowns were down to a six-day supply, Whitmer said.

She said state health officials obtained 1.2 million surgical masks on the open market, which will be distributed to hospitals. In addition, FEMA is sending 400 ventilators, 1.1 million surgical masks, 232,000 face shields and 2 million gloves to Michigan.

Another stock of 1 million N-95 masks will be distributed to health care workers in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties this week.

“We’re making some progress and that is a good thing," Whitmer said. "But we need more PPE to continue fighting this virus.”

Khaldun said state health officials are going to increase testing this week. Michigan has 15 labs processing COVID-19 tests now compared to just one a month ago when the illness was discovered in the state.

Several hospitals around Michigan, along with the city of Detroit, are going to begin offering a new rapid test from Abbott Laboratories. It can offer results in 15 minutes of less.

“We will continue to make testing a priority and more easily accessible for Michiganders and simpler for medical providers who want to provide this test for their patients,” Khaldun said.

She also expects the state will begin reporting the number of patients who have recovered from the illness this week.