Whitmer, Neeley discuss how to move Flint forward

(12/17/2019) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was back in Flint on Tuesday to meet with newly-elected Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

The pair served seniors lunch at the Hasselbring Senior Center. Then, they sat down for a roundtable discussion, tackling a number of topics from the city's finances to finishing up pipe replacement.

Both agreed that the state of Michigan and the city of Flint need to work together to get things done.

Whitmer discussed a number of topics from her first year in office with ABC12 on Monday. Click here to read more about her plans for Flint, road funding, the budget and more.