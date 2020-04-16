Whitmer: State revenues could drop $7 billion in next 18 months

(4/16/2020) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the state’s revenues could drop by $7 billion over the next 18 months.

She is urging President Donald Trump to work quickly with Congress to send more aid to states and municipalities.

In a letter to Trump announced late Wednesday, Whitmer said revenues could drop by $3 billion this fiscal year and $4 billion the next budget year.

State and local governments received a total of $150 billion in a federal rescue package, but advocates for states and cities say it won't be sufficient.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

