Whitmer: Stay-home order still in place; some return to work

(05/01/20) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan's stay-at-home order remains in effect despite Republicans’ refusal to extend her underlying coronavirus emergency declaration, as she amended it to allow construction, real estate and outdoor work to resume next week.

RELATED:Gov. Whitmer extends State of Emergency, continues restaurants restrictions

The Democratic governor, who may be sued by the GOP-led Legislature, addressed reporters Friday hours after President Donald Trump said she should “make a deal” with conservatives who protested her restrictions at the Capitol.

She denounced the protest as ”disturbing,” noting there were swastikas, Confederate flags, nooses and some people with assault weapons. She says she'll gradually reopen the economy using science and data.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)