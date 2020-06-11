Whitmer: Study shows Michigan's aggressive coronavirus restrictions saved lives

(6/11/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a new study shows the aggressive action she took to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Michigan saved lives and lowered the number of cases.

She believes a study by the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team shows few states reduced infection rates for as low and as long as Michigan.

“Throughout this crisis, the vast majority of Michiganders have done the right thing by staying safer at home," Whitmer said. "Those who have done their part, especially the brave men and women on the front lines of this crisis, have helped us flatten the curve and save lives.”

While restrictions are being lifted around the state, Whitmer said the fight against COVID-19 must continue and residents need to remain careful about spreading the illness.

“Our action is working, but we must stay vigilant and flexible in order to lower the chance of a second wave," she said. "We owe it to the heroes on the front lines to keep doing our part by wearing a mask when in public and practicing social distancing."

Whitmer closed all K-12 schools on March 16 and imposed Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order on March 24, which closed thousands of non-essential businesses and limited travel to essential trips only.

She said data shows each person diagnosed with coronavirus in April infected less than one other person on average, which allowed the pandemic curve to flatten.

“The data shows that our aggressive actions against this virus are working, and that implementing them has saved lives,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive. “We will continue to closely monitor the data and work with experts to ensure we lower the chance of a second wave and further protect Michigan families.”

Whitmer now is easing coronavirus restrictions. The northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula reached the fifth level of her six-part reopening plan this week.

Statewide, restaurants were allowed to reopen indoor dining rooms partially this week when the rest of the Lower Peninsula reached the fourth of six reopening levels. Whitmer hopes the entire state can reach Level 5 by Fourth of July.

Coronavirus testing has remained at about 10,000 per day so far in June while the percentage of positive tests continues falling.