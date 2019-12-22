Whitmer: Update on Flint water crisis probe to come in 2020

(12/22/19) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says an update is expected at the start of 2020 regarding a criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis that was one of the worst man-made environmental disasters in U.S. history.

Whitmer said Tuesday that she trusts Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel “to do the right thing” in the city's water crisis probe.

Flint faced a health emergency after lead from old pipes leached into drinking water in 2014 and 2015. It was due to a lack of corrosion-control treatment following a change in the water source while the financially strapped city was under state emergency management.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

