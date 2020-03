(3/16/20) - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist announced all Michigan restaurants and bars would be ordered to temporarily close to help stop the coronavirus from spreading.

Gilchrist confirmed the announcement Monday morning via Twitter.

He said the closures would take effect at 3:00 pm.

More details were expected to be released later in the day.

