Whitmer allies launch TV ads to support road-bonding plan

(2/4/2020) - Allies of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have launched $750,000 in TV ads to support her plan to borrow $3.5 billion to roughly double construction spending on state-owned roads and bridges over five years.

The Road to Michigan's Future, a social welfare nonprofit, began airing the ads across Michigan Friday. The new group doesn't have to disclose its donors' identities.

A spokesman says the ads will educate the public about Whitmer's plan and encourage lawmakers from both parties to tackle Michigan's road-funding problem.

Whitmer says Michigan can afford to issue bonds because payments on old debt will drop substantially in coming years.