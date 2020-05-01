Whitmer allows construction, real estate and outdoor work to resume

(5/1/2020) - Construction, real estate and outdoor workers are allowed to get back to work next week under a new order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Her 70th coronavirus order allows residential and commercial construction to resume on May 7. Real estate activities and all work traditionally performed outdoors also will be allowed to continue.

Whitmer's previous orders requiring proper social distancing, wearing face coverings, hand sanitizer and health screening remain in effect for those workers before they report to the jobsite.

The "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order remains in effect until May 15, which prohibits all public gatherings of any size outside a home and any non-essential travel.

“The data shows that we’re ready to lift some of these restrictions while also encouraging Michiganders to continue doing their part under the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive.

Under the order, construction sites must adopt a set of best practices to protect their workers from infection. Those practices include:

-- Designating a site supervisor to enforce coronavirus restrictions.

-- Provide daily health screenings for workers with a sticker system to show who has been evaluated every day.

-- Implement dedicated entry points to control foot traffic on the website.

-- Identify choke points and high risk areas to target for social distancing.

-- Provide handwashing and hand sanitizer stations for employees.

“Our dedicated building tradesmen and women are ready to get back to work, and we’re glad the governor has taken steps today to help ensure their safety,” said Pat Devlin, secretary/treasurer of the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council.

He pointed out that construction workers routinely wear personal protective equipment that would help prevent the spread of coronavirus, including gloves and face coverings.