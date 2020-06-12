Whitmer allows overnight children's summer camps to reopen

(6/12/2020) - Children won't have to miss out on summer camp this year after losing a third of their school year to coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an order on Friday that allows overnight summer camps to reopen on Monday. They will be subject to guidelines from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

“As we’ve worked together to bend the curve and protect our families from COVID-19, our kids have lost time in the classroom and missed out on playdates, birthday parties and graduations," Whitmer said. "That’s why I’m glad they’ll have an opportunity to spend a week or weekend away at camp.”

Friday's order also allows K-12 athletics and extra-curricular activities to resume, as long as they follow other coronavirus orders, such as social distancing and restrictions on group size.

Indoor gyms and athletic facilities must remain closed in most of the Lower Peninsula, however.

“While this is good news, there’s still more work to do to protect Michigan families from the spread of this virus, avoid a second wave, and protect the heroes on the front lines," Whitmer said. "We will get through this together.”