Whitmer allows winter blend gasoline for a month longer in Michigan

(3/30/2020) - Gas stations can continue selling winter blend gasoline for a month longer thanks to an executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Gas stations were required to switch to a lower volatility summer blend by April 1, but Whitmer delayed the change until April 30. She hopes the order maintains adequate gasoline supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Motor Fuel Quality Act of 1984 requires a special blend of gasoline from April 1 through the summertime, which leads to lower ozone emissions.

Whitmer pointed out the coronavirus public health emergency has caused an oversupply of the more volatile winter blend gasoline and it is taking up significant amounts of bulk fuel storage capacity.

That means gasoline distributors haven't been able to start supplying summer blend gasoline because they don't have space to accept and store it.

Whitmer said the stock of winter blend gasoline currently is adequate to supplement the undersupply of summer blend.