Whitmer announces end to limits medical, dental, veterinary procedures

(5/21/2020) - Michigan's limits on non-essential medical, dental and veterinary procedures are coming to an end on May 29.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a statewide end to limits on medical procedures imposed in March as the coronavirus pandemic began spreading widely in Michigan.

As of May 29, all physicians, dentists and veterinarians are allowed to resume their work in full. However, some new restrictions and infection control orders will be imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“I know that as medical professionals begin offering nonessential procedures again, they will do everything in their power to protect patients and their families from COVID-19," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive.

A new order issued Thursday imposes strict requirements on clinics, primary care doctors offices and dental offices to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs will issue guidance to medical professionals about safeguards.

"It is time for patients to catch up on the care that has been deferred for the past two months,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala of Flint, president of the Michigan State Medical Society. "We encourage the citizens of Michigan to tend to their health and protect each other by following public health guidance to prevent spread of this virus."