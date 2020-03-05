Whitmer announces her support for Joe Biden in presidential race

(3/5/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is announcing her choice for the 2020 presidential race.

Speaking on a TV program Thursday morning, she enthusiastically threw her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Whitmer said he's the best candidate to focus on getting things done.

Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are the two remaining Democrats in the race after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced her departure on Thursday morning.

The race shrank significant since the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire Primary.