Whitmer announces return of in-person classes for K-12 schools this fall

(6/17/2020) - All K-12 schools will be allowed to resume in-person classes this fall with a strict coronavirus safety measures in place for areas of Michigan at Phase 4 or higher of the MI Safe Start plan.

That currently includes the entire state, so as long as coronavirus restrictions aren't increased in Michigan this summer the schools can reopen.

Most of the Lower Peninsula is at Phase 4 while the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula are at Phase 5. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer still hopes to place the entire state at Phase 5 by Fourth of July.

Whitmer announced the change for schools Wednesday after schools closed in mid-March as coronavirus began spreading widely in Michigan. Most schools switched to remote and at-home learning to close out the 2019-2020 school year.

Whitmer plans to issue an order on June 30 that includes a "robust" document called the "Michigan's Return to School Roadmap" with details on specific recommendations and requirements for schools.

“Our students and educators have made incredible sacrifices these past few months to protect themselves and their families from the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “Thanks to our aggressive action against this virus, those who have done their part to flatten the curve, and the heroes on the front lines, I am optimistic that we will return to in-person learning in the fall."

Whitmer created the Return to Learn Advisory Council on May 15, comprised of school, health and community leaders who are discussing safety and health practices for schools to enact. They are helping to develop the roadmap coming on June 30.

“Our number one goal on this advisory council is the health and safety of our students and educators,” said Tonya Allen, President and CEO of the Skillman Foundation and chairowman of the Return to Learn Advisory Council. “We will remain vigilant and flexible and closely examine the data as we continue to make recommendations to the governor.”