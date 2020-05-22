Whitmer approves emergency declaration for Arenac, Gladwin and Saginaw counties

(5/22/2020) - Emergency declarations have been approved for three more counties affected by flooding from last weekend's heavy rains and Tuesday evening's dam failures.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expanded the State of Emergency to include Arenac, Gladwin and Saginaw counties. That means more state resources are available to respond and help clean up flood damage.

Flooding resulted in the evacuations of more than 11,000 people in Midland County, 750 people in Saginaw County, 500 in Arenac County and 100 in Gladwin County.

“Thousands of residents in these communities have been impacted by the widespread damage this flooding has caused,” Whitmer said.

Michigan State Police and other state agencies already have staff assisting with the flood response in all four counties.

“There are still people in desperate need across Gladwin and Arenac counties, but this declaration will provide the much needed support and additional boots on the ground from the state,” said Michigan House Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Jason Wentworth of Clare.

Gladwin County officials were not happy Thursday after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency from flooding in Midland County and Trump approved the request for federal assistance.

Officials in Gladwin County pointed out they also received serious damage from flooding caused by heavy rains over the weekend and the Edenville Dam collapse on Tuesday.

All Gladwin County residents who received flood damage or suffered a direct impact from the floods is asked to call 211 and fill out report for emergency managers.

Anyone who needs emergency shelter should call The Springs at 616-894-0494. Emergency food and clothing can be obtained by calling 989-424-1689.

Bottled water is available for Gladwin County residents at the Billings Township fire station, which is located at 1050 Estey Road. The township's boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.

Anyone who needs help filling lost prescriptions should call the American Red Cross at 517-313-3962.