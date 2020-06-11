Whitmer backs 'spirit' of defunding police, but only to invest more in people

(6/11/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she supports the "spirit" of the defund the police movement, but not in the sense of cutting all funding to law enforcement.

Instead, she supports the idea of making more investments in people.

Whitmer participated in a civil rights march in Highland Park last week and urged participants not to lose heart and to work for change. This week, she talked one on one with ABC12 about reallocating resources from policing to social services.

"I don't support defunding police," Whitmer said. "What I do support are the calls for rebuilding communities and making investments in equitable educational opportunities for children, especially in communities with high poverty."

She also backs programs that provide better access to transportation and jobs training, which give people more opportunities to improve their lives.

Whitmer said George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minn., has created an opportunity for changes that are long overdue.