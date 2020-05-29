Whitmer called to testify before Congress about Michigan's coronavirus response

(5/29/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been called to testify before Congress on Tuesday about Michigan's response to coronavirus.

Whitmer will appear before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations at 11:30 a.m. with Govs. Jared Polis of Colorado and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas.

The hearing is entitled, "On the Front Lines: How Governors are Battling the COVID-19 Pandemic."

The hearing will take place remotely and will be broadcast live on YouTube.