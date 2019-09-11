Whitmer calls for tighter gun control laws along with 11 other governors

(9/11/2019) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined 11 other governors to call on President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass common sense gun legislation.

Whitmer says it's time for action. A letter signed by Whitmer and her counterparts calls gun violence an epidemic -- not a partisan, political issue.

The group of governors is urging the passage of Red Flag Laws, universal background checks, outlawing assault weapons and strengthening mental health screening for those looking to buy a firearm.

Other states who signed on the letter include New York, New Jersey, California and Illinois.