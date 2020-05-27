Whitmer calls for intensive investigation into Edenville and Sanford dam failures

(5/27/2020) - State investigators will be taking a closer look at what caused the Edenville and Sanford dams to fail, causing record-breaking floods along the Tittabawassee River.

The Michigan Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy also will be taking a close look at all dams in the state to recommend policies that would prevent more dam failures.

“This flooding forced thousands to evacuate their homes, destroyed public infrastructure, ruined homes and businesses, and caused major natural resource damage,” Whitmer said. “We must ensure accountability and prevent a disaster like this from happening again."

She said the investigation will look at a broad picture of what caused the flooding and dam failures, including previous issues with the dams' owner, lack of investment in infrastructure and the weather climate.

“There are a lot of problems with the owner of these dams," Whitmer said.

She was in Midland on Wednesday surveying flood damage and touring one of Midland County's seven flooding resource and donation centers.

Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland and Saginaw counties for flooding that occurred due to heavy rains on May 16 to 18 and the dam failures on May 19.

The Tittabawassee River crested at a record level of 35.05 feet in Midland last week -- surpassing the previous record set during the floods of 1986.

President Donald Trump has approved federal disaster assistance for Midland County. Whitmer hopes he will approve federal help for the four other counties affected, as well.

She noted the outpouring of support for residents affected by flooding.

“It warms my heart to see the outpouring of support and generosity for residents in mid-Michigan impacted by this historic flood while in the midst of a global health pandemic,” Whitmer said.