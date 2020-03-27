Whitmer clarifies who can be open: Golf courses not essential, but laundromats are

(3/27/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offered some clarifications on her stay home order to help decide which businesses are essential and allowed to remain open.

Golf courses are considered non-essential and required to close. Many golfers hoped they could stay open as a recreational facility, but they have to close temporarily to promote social distancing.

Tobacco, cigar, vape and hooka shops and lounges also are considered non-essential, according to Whitmer's staff. They also clarified that bottle returns statewide are off limits after several retailers stopped accepting them.

However, coin laundry facilities and laundromats are considered essential and allowed to remain open.

Whitmer's stay home order issued on Monday lists the following activities as critical functions and allowed to continue:

-- Health care and public health.

-- Law enforcement, public safety and first responders.

-- Food and agriculture.

-- Energy.

-- Water and wastewater.

-- Transportation and logistics.

-- Public works.

-- Communications and information technology, including news media.

-- Other community-based government operations and essential functions.

-- Critical manufacturing.

-- Hazardous materials.

-- Financial services.

-- Chemical supply chains and safety.

-- Defense industrial base.

Whitmer posted a frequently asked questions page that can help determine which businesses are allowed to remain open. Anyone still unclear after reading that can email a question to COVID19@michigan.gov.

Anyone who wants a clarification on whether a business is essential or wants to report a business violating the order should contact their local law enforcement agency. The Attorney General's Office and Michigan coronavirus hotline are not equipped to field those calls.

Calls to law enforcement should be made to nonemergency numbers and not 911.