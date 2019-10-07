Whitmer concerned about GM strike impact; more Mexican assembly lines stop

(10/7/2019) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she's concerned about the growing impact of the United Auto Workers union's strike against General Motors.

Whitmer visited workers on the picket lines at a GM plant near the state capital of Lansing Monday as the strike entered its fourth week. She says it's important for both sides to find common ground as quickly as possible.

Whitmer is concerned about the state's economy as the strike impact spreads to the automobile supply chain.

The strike by 49,000 workers began Sept. 16 halted production at GM's U.S. factories. On Monday, GM shut down V8 engine and continuously variable transmission assembly lines at its Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico, idling about 415 workers. Earlier the company closed two assembly plants in Mexico and Canada.