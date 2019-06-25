Whitmer criticizes Republican-led Legislature for inaction on budget

(6/25/2019) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rattled off statistics during a news conference Tuesday showing Republicans in charge of the Legislature are not moving fast enough on passing a state budget.

She pointed out it's been 112 days since she and Budget Director Chris Kolb unveiled their proposal. In that time, there have been 42 days that the Legislature was in session.

Whitmer also says she made 62 budget presentations around the state, hosted 14 town hall meetings and 16 round table discussions. Voters expressed concern about roads and infrastructure in each of them.

But she's still waiting for Republicans to put forth a full counter proposal for the budget. With the Legislature beginning a two-month summer break, when session days are only tentatively scheduled, Whitmer called on Republicans to stay and get a deal done.

Republicans say they will continue budget negotiations all summer even if they are not in session.

Whitmer proposed raising an additional $2.5 billion for road repairs with a 45-cent gas tax increase in the gas tax. Republicans immediately balked at the idea and called it a nonstarter.

Both the House and Senate have passed budget legislation, but Whitmer claims they don't represent a "complete and real solution."

Republican lawmakers have called for transferring the sales tax revenue collected on gasoline from the School Aid Fund to roads.

Michigan's fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, so a budget would have to be in place by then to avoid a partial state government shutdown.