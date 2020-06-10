Whitmer declares June as Pride Month in Michigan

(6/10/2020) - June is Pride Month in Michigan to celebrate LGBTQ+ individuals and recognize the work necessary to make the state more equitable for them.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the declaration on Wednesday for the estimated 350,000 Michiganders who identify as LGBTQ+.

“This pride month, we are reminded that the beginning of Pride was not a celebration, but a protest to be seen, heard, treated equally, and allowed to live fully and authentically,” Whitmer said.

She believes that creating a fair and equitable environment for LGBTQ+ individuals is important for developing Michigan's workforce. One of her first executive orders as governor was designed to protect them from workforce discrimination.

However, Whitmer pointed out that neither Michigan nor the federal government have laws to protect LGBTQ+ individuals from being fired, denied housing or refused service based on their sexual orientation.

“More needs to be done to ensure every Michigander can experience equality and freedom from discrimination,” Whitmer said. “We must continue to support the rights of every citizen to experience equality free from discrimination and recognize the continued need for education and awareness to recognize the basic rights of all Michiganders.”