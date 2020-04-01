Whitmer declares State of Disaster for Michigan due to coronavirus

(4/1/2020) - Michigan has upgraded to a State of Disaster for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order Wednesday increasing the state's State of Emergency declared on March 10 to a disaster declaration.

She said the declaration recognizes an expanded scope of economic, educational and civic dislocation caused by COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

“Today’s action will allow my administration to respond more effectively to every facet of this crisis,” Whitmer said. "During this time, it’s crucial that Michiganders continue to stay home and keep their distance from others. We will get through this together.”

She also asked the Legislature to extend Michigan's State of Emergency by 70 days