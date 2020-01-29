Whitmer delivering her second State of the State address Wednesday evening

(1/29/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her second State of the State address before lawmakers at the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday evening.

From roads to schools and the budget, she's expected to tackle all of the big issues and her priorities for Michigan going forward.

Political analyst Paul Rozycki expects to hear a lot from Whitmer about fixing Michigan's roads, which she promised to do when she took office a year ago.

The governor tried to propose a 45-cent gas tax increase, but it didn't go anywhere after Republican lawmakers rejected it. A new plan with bipartisan support is needed, because the GOP controls both the state House and Senate.

"The budget took longer than expected and there was a little bit more friction than expected. But I think the big disappointment from her point of view is the roads are still not being fixed," Rozycki said.

He believes Whitmer will have to bend and obtain more Republican support for whatever road funding plan she proposes.

"I think we're going to see an attempt to reach out maybe in ways she hadn't done before to at least make an attempt to reach out to Republicans, because the bottom line is she needs their votes to get a road package or an education package or anything else done in Lansing," Rozycki said.

Whitmer will send her budget proposal to lawmakers next month that will begin the debate of a spending plan for the coming year.

