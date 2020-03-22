Whitmer emphasizes need for test kits as coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Michigan

(03/22/20) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for more guidance from the federal government Sunday as positive cases of the coronavirus nearly reach the 800 mark.

Whitmer told This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz that Michigan needs more test kits.

"We need the federal government to get us those test kits," Whitmer said. "We need PPE, as Phil [New Jersey gov.] was just saying, we need (a) clear directive and guidance from the federal government."

The governor's comments came a day after the state announced 238 new cases of the virus.

Whitmer has also renewed the call for the Trump Administration to allow a special health insurance enrollment period.

RELATED:

Governor Whitmer, Dewine call on Trump administration, congress to support auto industry

The state total of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 787.

Those numbers are helped by the first positive cases in Tuscola and Saginaw counties.

RELATED: Tuscola County Health Department reports 1st positive case of COVID-19

RELATED:

Saginaw County reports first positive COVID-19 case

Genesee County is also seeing a rise in cases with seven.

Midland County has three cases and there is one in Bay County.

Most of the cases are in the Metro Detroit area.

Oakland County now has 229 and Detroit has 248 positive cases of COVID-19.

Michigan hospitals and health departments reported four additional deaths linked to COVID-19, which brings the state's death total to eight in a four-day span.

There is also one confirmed case in Gladwin County as of Saturday night.

RELATED: First coronavirus case reported in Gladwin County

The Central Michigan District Health Department would only say the patient has no known history of travel.

**Note: Three of the deaths reported Saturday and the positive case in Gladwin County were not added to the state's overall total Saturday. The state updates its coronavirus data daily in the afternoon.