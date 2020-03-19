Whitmer expands access to child care services by asking schools to help

(3/19/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking even more steps to get ahead of the impact this is having on Michigan families.

She is relaxing licensing rules so employers and schools can quickly create "disaster relief" child care centers, prioritizing space for workers in certain fields like health care and emergency services.

Whitmer asked intermediate school districts across the state to mobilize and coordinate the launch of new child care centers in partnership with their local school districts.

"By expanding our ability to care for our children, we are allowing them to continue working and protect public health and safety," Whitmer said. "Child care services are essential to our collective effort, particularly while schools are closed."

She thanked child care centers that have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone entering a child care center must be screened for coronavirus symptoms.

Whitmer also signed an executive order extending the deadline to pay back taxes and avoid foreclosure during the COVID19 emergency. She hopes this will ease the financial burden so the focus can be on health and safety.