Whitmer expands community representation on Michigan police standards board

(6/12/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is adding four more voices to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, which provides guidance on training and licensing police statewide.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights director now will receive a seat on the commission while the governor will appoint three community leaders to the other positions.

The community members cannot be affiliated with any law enforcement agency.

Whitmer created the four new positions to bring additional perspectives to the commission while it considers police reforms in Michigan after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

“Expanding the commission to bring diverse, community voices to the table during this national conversation and movement to improve community-police relations is a proactive step toward strengthening and healing our communities together,” Whitmer said.

Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper believes the four new members will provide "another layer of transparency and accountability to policing in Michigan.”