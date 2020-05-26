Whitmer expands coronavirus testing eligibility; removes doctors order requirement

(5/26/2020) - Anyone in Michigan who leaves home for work or has any coronavirus symptoms can receive a test for no charge out of pocket at a variety of sites around the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an order on Tuesday expanding who can order a coronavirus test, so people seeking one doesn't necessarily need an order from a doctor.

Community testing locations are open with medical professionals on site who give permission for testing. Call the state's coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136 to find the nearest testing location.

“We need to keep working to expand testing, which is why it is crucial that Michiganders who have COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, or have been in contact with someone who has the virus can get tested,” Whitmer said.

State health officials are hoping to provide 15,000 tests per day so they can closely monitor the spread of coronavirus around the state.

“We owe it to the real heroes of this crisis — medical workers, first responders and other essential workers — to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus,” Whitmer said.

Michiganders eligible for testing include someone who:

-- Exhibits any symptom of COVID-19, including mild symptoms

-- Has been exposed to a person with COVID-19

-- Has been working outside their home for at least 10 days

-- Resides in any congregate setting, such as a long-term care facility, prison or jail, homeless shelter, or migrant camp