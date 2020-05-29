Whitmer expects to release more coronavirus restrictions 'in the coming days'

(5/29/2020) - Without offering specifics, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is looking seriously at releasing more coronavirus restrictions in Michigan "in the coming days."

She and her aides are planning a call on Saturday to discuss the next phases of reopening Michigan's economy.

In the meantime, Whitmer called on Michiganders to stay the course and continue following her orders because she believes they are working.

“It is absolutely essential that we all do our part – and I cannot stress that enough,” she said.

Whitmer said coronavirus statistics are trending on a good trajectory to reopen more of the state's economy.

"As tough as this moment has been, we’ve saved a lot of lives and we’re making a lot of progress," Whitmer said.

She is looking at the context of coronavirus numbers coming in every day across all of Michigan's eight economic regions. That includes the number of cases per million residents and whether spread of the illness is localized.

Whitmer also is looking at the amount of testing taking place. Michigan currently is processing just under the goal of 15,000 coronavirus tests per day, which is triple the amount of testing a few weeks ago.

This week, retail stores and auto dealerships across Michigan were allowed to reopen by appointment only. Construction, outdoor work, manufacturing and other industries also reopened this month.

Restaurants and bars in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula opened last Friday in time for Memorial Day weekend, as Whitmer noted the coronavirus levels in those regions are low.

Despite those positive changes, campgrounds remain closed in much of Michigan. State parks campgrounds won't open until June 22 while state forest campgrounds won't open until June 15 due to delayed seasonal maintenance and setup.

Private campgrounds also are supposed to remain closed in much of Michigan under the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, but many have reopened anyway.

Whitmer said that likely could be one of the next coronavirus restrictions she will release. But for now, she doesn't believe camping is a safe activity for Michigan.

“I am as eager to keep turning this dial and re-engaging as anyone,” Whitmer said.

For businesses that have reopened, the state is increasing efforts to connect employers with the personal protective equipment they need to provide their workers.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. has launched a portal under the Pure Michigan Business Connect for businesses and PPE suppliers to register. So far, 900 employers and 1,800 PPE suppliers are taking part.

Businesses are required to meet the following guidelines to reopen:

-- Developing a coronavirus preparedness and response plan available to employees and customers by June 1.

-- Training all workers on workplace infection control practices and use of personal protective equipment.

-- Training workers on what to do if they are diagnosed with coronavirus or begin feeling symptoms of the illness.

-- Training workers on how to report potentially unsafe working conditions.

“The vast majority of Michigan businesses are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, but we must do more to ensure Michiganders are safe at work,” Whitmer said.