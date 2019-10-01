Whitmer explains 'deception' with Republican road funding plan

(10/1/2019) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the budget, avoiding a government shutdown. She said she received the draft just 84 hours before the deadline.

The Governor said her 147 line-item vetoes and 13 resolutions transferring funds within state departments should come as no surprise; but, it doesn't make Republicans any less frustrated.

"I was hired to be honest and to protect the public; and, that's the most important part of the oath I took when I became Governor of this great state," she said.

Governor Whitmer explained she used her executive authority because the budget Republicans handed her put public health, safety, access to health care and classroom spending at risk for Michiganders.

"To take money away from things like literacy programs, when we are bottom in growth and literacy aptitude, tells you how un-serious they are about actually fixing the crisis we're confronting on education," the Governor said.

Her line-item vetoes slashed about a billion dollars in funding to the School Aid, MDHHS and Transportation funds, among others. The Governor said it's not that she wants a cut, she just doesn't agree with how the departments were funded.

"A line item veto is not the death knell for any individual item if people get back to the table and negotiate," she explained.

"The last 3 times we reached out to meet with her to meet with us, to talk about these negotiations, she's refused to meet," Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield said. "We've been the ones at the table. I'm gonna continue having conversations with the legislative leaders at this point."

Now the question is how and when will the roads get fixed?

"$400 million in one time spending is not going to solve the problem," Governor Whitmer said. "It is less than 20% of what it would cost for one year of a 10 year plan to actually fix this $2.5 billion problem we're confronting. And when you do it one time, it only makes it more expensive. It's a deception. It's doing more of the same thing that got us in this mess in the first place."

The Governor said that cash would only cover 39 miles of a highway or four bridges. Governor Whitmer said there are 55-thousand miles to fix and more than a thousand bridges in poor condition.

The Governor believes Republicans are using their road plan as a talking point, by calling it "record spending" money for roads.

She said the one-time dollars were taken from the General Fund and School Aid fund, which is why she implemented the line-item vetoes before signing the budget. One of those includes the road funding plan.

But Rep. Chatfield said the money put forth for the road plan is additional dollars they found in "the bank account."

"Because it wasn't done through a gas tax increase, she can't support it; so I think it's important to differentiate," he explained. "When the Governor says she wants more revenue to roads, what she's really saying is she wants more of your tax money. And I think it's important before we go into people's pockets and take more money, we need to ensure first that we can utilize all of the existing available dollars we have."

Both sides said the agreement has been to get a budget passed to avoid a government shutdown and then talk about a long-term fix for the roads.

Governor Whitmer said she plans to meet with legislative leaders to get started on that conversation this Thursday.